Three held for black marketing oxygen cylinders in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:11 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI): Three people were arrested here for allegedly black marketing oxygen cylinders, police said on Tuesday.

On information that somepeople were illegally transporting oxygen cylinders, a police team started a vehicle check under Malkajgiri police station limits on Monday night.The team intercepted a van and found five oxygen cylinders (each containing 150 litres oxygen), they said.

The van driver and other occupants failed to produce any documents about transporting the oxygen cylinders and were taken into custody.

During investigation it was revealed that one of the arrested was running an NGO under the cover of supplying free oxygen cylinders, medical services at home and ambulance to needy coronavirus patients, RachakondaCommissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

He was procuring each oxygen cylinder for Rs 16,000 and then selling it for Rs 25,000 each to patients in need of urgent oxygen, police said.

He recruited the other two accused for this illegal business, police said, adding, they were illegally hoarding and transporting oxygen cylinders.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA

