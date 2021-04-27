Left Menu

Poland closer to EU recovery plan approval as Left says proposals accepted

Opposition parties are split on whether to give a divided government the votes it needs to pass legislation necessary for the EU to go ahead with the recovery fund, with some insisting the issue should be used to bring about early elections if the ruling coalition does not have a majority. "The government agreed to all our conditions," said Robert Biedron, a member of the European Parliament and one the leaders of the Left.

Updated: 27-04-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:38 IST
Poland's opposition Left block said on Tuesday that the government had accepted its proposals for how money from the European Union's COVID-19 recovery fund should be spent, bringing Polish approval for the plan a step closer. Opposition parties are split on whether to give a divided government the votes it needs to pass legislation necessary for the EU to go ahead with the recovery fund, with some insisting the issue should be used to bring about early elections if the ruling coalition does not have a majority.

"The government agreed to all our conditions," said Robert Biedron, a member of the European Parliament and one the leaders of the Left. "There was not a discussion about whether we are going to vote for or against, for us what is important is that the funds reach Poland and go where they are needed."

Biedron said the Left had secured agreement for the funds to be used to build 75,000 flats for rent, that 850 million euros ($1.03 billion) would be invested in regional hospitals and 300 million euros would go to sectors most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. "Everything is in the hands of the Prime Minister, who will announce the final decision," said Deputy Minister for Funds and Regional Policy Waldemar Buda. "It looks like on many points we have a similar approach."

European Union governments agreed in December that the bloc would borrow 750 billion euros to help it bounce back from the economic damage caused by the pandemic. However, all of the EU's 27 governments need to ratify the decision to increase the bloc's resources, raising the upper limit for national contributions to the EU budget, for the recovery plan to go ahead. ($1 = 0.8287 euros)

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

