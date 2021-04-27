Left Menu

Russian court imposes restrictions on Navalny's anti-corruption body

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:39 IST
Russian court imposes restrictions on Navalny's anti-corruption body
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Russian court said on Tuesday it had imposed restrictions on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), while it considers a legal request to ban it and his regional campaign offices.

Moscow City Court is considering a request from the Moscow prosecutor to officially outlaw the FBK on the grounds that it is an extremist group.

The court announced a "ban on certain actions" for the FBK, but provided no further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

French President Macron: condemns treatment of protesters in Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday the treatment of protesters in Chad, where at least two people were killed and 27 injured as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took...

Avoid travelling to Nepal for onward journey to third countries: Indian embassy

The Indian Embassy here on Tuesday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal for the purposes of onward journeys to third countries after Kathmandu banned all foreign nationals from using the Himalayan nation as a transit point as p...

POLL-Biden fares better than Trump over his first 100 days

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...

TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal to be under strict EC surveillance from 5 pm till Friday 7 am: Official.

TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal to be under strict EC surveillance from 5 pm till Friday 7 am Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021