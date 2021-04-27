Left Menu

UP panchayat poll candidate killed in Bhadohi

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A candidate in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls was beaten to death at a village here, police said.

Lalji Gautam (51) was attacked by members of his rival group at Dudwa Dharampuri village on Monday night, Circle Officer Prayank Jai said.

He died on Tuesday at his house, the officer said, adding that Gautam was a candidate for the post of village head. Four persons have been detained in the case and a probe is on in the matter, Jai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

