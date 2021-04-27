UP: Two teenage boys drown in Ganga

Two boys drowned while bathing in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Vijaipuri when Jai Ram Verma (16) and Sujit Verma (17) were taking bath and slipped into deep water, they said.

The bodies were fished out from the river with the help of locals, police said.

They said the bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy.

