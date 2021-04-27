Isha Foundation offers premises of its schools in TN as Covid care centres

The Isha Foundation on Tuesday offered the premises of Isha Vidhya schools run by it in eight districts in Tamil Nadu for use as COVID care centers.

The schools are in Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Dharmapuri districts.

''We are offering premises of #IshaVidhya schools to Tamil Nadu government as #COVID care centers with a bed capacity of 990.

I appeal to the community to unite in strengthening the hands of the administration to overcome this challenge,'' Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, tweeted.

The foundation had contributed Rs 11.54 crore to Ishas community outreach efforts in villages around the Yoga Center in Thondamuthur on the outskirts of the city.

The funds were raised through an online auction of three of Jaggi Vasudev's paintings, a Foundation release said.

Isha also supported the local administration with medical infrastructure and supplies, including distribution of face shields, sanitizers, and PPE kits to frontline workers and equipping local primary care centers with necessary infrastructure, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)