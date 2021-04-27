Left Menu

No request made for COVID facilities in five star hotel for judges: Delhi HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:04 IST
No request made for COVID facilities in five star hotel for judges: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it has not made any request for creating COVID-19 facilities for its judges, staff and their families in a five star hotel.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the news reports which said that 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel in national capital have been converted into a COVID health facility for judges of Delhi High Court on its request, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said,''No communication has been made to anyone in this regard''.

''We have not made any such request for taking over facilities of a five star hotel,'' the bench said and directed the Delhi government to ''take corrective steps immediately''.

In an order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Chanakyapuri on April 25, it was stated that the COVID facility at Ashoka Hotel will be associated with Primus Hospital.

The order also said that the facility was being set up on the request of the Delhi High Court. Terming the order as ''wrong'', the bench said the image being projected as a result of it was that the Delhi High Court judges have taken it for their benefit or that the Delhi government has done it to appease the court.

The high court also did not agree with senior advocate Rahul Mehra's claim that the media played ''mischief'', saying ''the media is not wrong''.

It said that the media only pointed out what was wrong in the order and it was the SDM's order which was wrong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap; Kanye's Yeezy sneakers snag world-record $1.8 million and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A statue, an ode, and now a national holiday for Turkmenistan dog breedTurkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader ha...

US Domestic News Roundup: Shaken U.S. Capitol on high alert; Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hour and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Analysis-Are U.S. Supreme Court conservatives aiming to expand gun rightsThe United States, a nation with high levels of gun violence, could witness an increase in firearms carried i...

Krithi Karanth becomes first Indian woman to be chosen as a 'Wild Innovator'

Dr.Krithi K Karanth, Chief Conservation Scientist at Bengaluru-based Centre for Wildlife Studies CWS, has been chosen as the first Indian and Asian woman for the 2021 WILD Innovator Award.This award given by the WILD ELEMENTS Foundation bri...

Science News Roundup: Genetic study offers good news; Bezos collide after SpaceX wins moon landing contract and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Exclusive Space entrepreneur Max Polyakov acquires South Africas Dragonfly satellite makerMax Polyakov, an ultra-wealthy entrepreneur with ambitions of building a space transportation em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021