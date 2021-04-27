17-year-old boy booked for killing stray dog in Mumbai

An offence has been registered against a minor for allegedly beating a stray dog to death in suburban Santacruz here, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the Santacruz police registered a case against the 17-year-old boy who brutally attacked and killed the dog on April 24, an official said.

The dog had allegedly bitten the accused's father two months ago, he said.

The injured animal was rushed to the Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) hospital in Parel, where he died within hours, the official said.

An offence under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and other relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against the boy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)