Left Menu

Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections

Hamas landslide victory in the 2006 parliamentary elections sparked a crisis that culminated with the militant group seizing Gaza from Abbas forces and confining his authority to parts of the occupied West Bank.Alon Bar, a senior official in Israels Foreign Ministry, told the EU ambassadors that Israel would not prevent Palestinian elections from taking place, calling it an internal Palestinian issue, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.The statement did not address the question of voting in east Jerusalem.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:32 IST
Egyptian officials: Palestinians plan to call off elections

Egyptian officials say the Palestinian Authority plans to call off its first elections in 15 years, citing Israel's refusal to allow voting in east Jerusalem.

The decision would effectively grant Israel a veto over the holding of elections, though President Mahmoud Abbas could also benefit from the canceling a vote in which his fractured Fatah party is expected to lose power and influence to the Islamic militant group Hamas.

Israel told European ambassadors on Tuesday that it would not prevent Palestinian elections, but authorities have yet to say whether they will allow voting in east Jerusalem. Israel's silence on the issue indicates that it would rather be blamed for a postponement than see elections that further empower Hamas. An Egyptian diplomat and an intelligence official said they had been briefed on the Palestinians' decision to cancel the election, which will be announced Thursday at a meeting of Palestinian factions. They said Egypt is in talks with Israel to reach a compromise to allow the vote but those efforts have so far failed.

The two spoke late Monday on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks.

The intelligence official said Hamas wants the elections to go ahead but that no faction wants to proceed without guarantees from the international community that voting will be held in east Jerusalem. The official said the factions are discussing the formation of a unity government instead that would include Hamas.

A Palestinian official said no decision will be made until the factions meet on Thursday, and that if Israel decides to allow voting in east Jerusalem, the May 22 elections will go ahead as planned. The official said Fatah is opposed to holding elections without east Jerusalem because it would mean accepting Israel's annexation.

The official was not authorized to talk to reporters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want all three territories for their future state and view east Jerusalem as their capital.

Israel annexed the eastern sector of the city in a move not recognized internationally. It considers all of Jerusalem to be its capital and bars the Palestinian Authority from operating there. The city's fate has been one of the thorniest issues in the peace process, which ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

The Palestinian Election Commission says 6,000 voters in east Jerusalem would need to submit their ballots through Israeli post offices in accordance with past agreements while the other 150,000 could vote with or without Israeli permission.

The small number of voters who require Israeli permission are unlikely to have a decisive impact on the vote, but their participation is seen as symbolically important for maintaining Palestinian claims to east Jerusalem.

They also provide a pretext for Abbas to cancel a parliamentary election that his Fatah movement is expected to lose badly. Fatah has split into three rival lists, paving the way for Hamas to emerge as the biggest party in parliament.

Israel and the international community, which view Hamas as a terrorist group, would also quietly welcome delaying or canceling the vote. Hamas' landslide victory in the 2006 parliamentary elections sparked a crisis that culminated with the militant group seizing Gaza from Abbas' forces and confining his authority to parts of the occupied West Bank.

Alon Bar, a senior official in Israel's Foreign Ministry, told the EU ambassadors that Israel would not prevent Palestinian elections from taking place, calling it an internal Palestinian issue, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement did not address the question of voting in east Jerusalem. It did, however, quote Bar as calling Hamas' growing strength “worrying” given its encouragement of recent violence in Jerusalem and the firing of rockets from Gaza.

“Israel is acting with caution and responsibility to prevent a deterioration of the situation on the ground and expects the European countries to act in the same manner,” Bar said.

Calling off the elections would also pose risks for Abbas, who has seen his popularity plummet in recent years as the Palestinian Authority has come to be seen by many Palestinians as increasingly corrupt and authoritarian.

Nour Odeh, a parliamentary candidate for a rival list led by current and former senior Fatah members, said she was “extremely concerned” that the elections would be cancelled. She said the Palestinians should seek creative solutions to allow voting in east Jerusalem.

“Holding elections in Jerusalem is part of the battle for Palestinian freedom,” she said.

“Instead of waiting for Israeli permission or facilitation to hold elections through the Israeli post office, we need to come up with different solutions,” she said, including potentially placing ballot boxes in schools and religious sites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Lanka Cabinet approves proposal to ban face coverings in public places

Sri Lankas Cabinet on Tuesday approved a controversial proposal to ban all forms of face coverings in public places, citing a threat to national security.The move came weeks after Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara signed a note...

Keep COVID-19 issue beyond politics: Bengal BJP to TMC

Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for engaging in politics over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country and West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday said it is not the right time for the Centre and the state to be involved in a conflict.BJP s...

Maha: Two held for black marketing of Remdesivir in Latur

Two people were arrested on Tuesday for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir, an anti- viral injection used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Maharashtras Latur city, police said.Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Aniket Madha Telange 20...

Two Spanish citizens dead after attack in east Burkina Faso

Two Spanish citizens have been killed in an ambush in eastern Burkina Faso, the Spanish government said on Tuesday.The Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen went missing during an attack by gunmen Monday near a national park, said Aranch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021