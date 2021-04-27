Left Menu

Three foreigners missing in Burkina Faso have died, security sources say

Two Spanish citizens and an Irish national who went missing after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday have been found dead, three senior Burkina Faso security sources said on Tuesday.

Two Spanish citizens and an Irish national who went missing after an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday have been found dead, three senior Burkina Faso security sources said on Tuesday. Spain's foreign minister said that two of the bodies appear to be those of two Spanish journalists abducted while filming a documentary in the West African state, although authorities were awaiting final confirmation.

"The situation is confusing," Arancha Gonzalez Laya told a news conference, adding that she was in constant contact with Burkinabe authorities, who had shared information via Spain's embassy in Mali. Ireland's foreign ministry said late on Monday it was aware of reports about the attack and was liaising closely with international partners.

A spokesman for the Burkina Faso government said a statement would be released later on Tuesday. The three senior Burkina Faso security sources with direct knowledge of the matter requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A member of the Burkinabe armed forces is still missing following the ambush, one of the sources said. No one has claimed responsibility for Monday's daytime attack on a road leading to the vast forested reserve of Pama.

One of the security sources said the group that was attacked was a mixed patrol of rangers and security forces, accompanied by a forest ranger trainer and two journalists. Burkina Faso, like much of West Africa's Sahel region, faces a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians, despite help from French and U.N. forces.

Insurgents are believed to be holding a number of foreign hostages in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. The worsening violence in Burkina Faso has led to one of the world's fastest-growing displacement crises, the United Nations warned earlier in April. The Sahel now hosts nearly 3 million refugees and people displaced inside their own countries.

