Denmark arrests 6 men for allegedly joining, financing IS

Two of those arrested, ages 29 and 30, allegedly travelled to Syria in 2014 where they were recruited by IS.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:07 IST
Police in Denmark said they on Tuesday have arrested six men who are suspected of joining and financing the Islamic State group in Syria.

Two of those arrested, ages 29 and 30, allegedly travelled to Syria in 2014 where they were recruited by IS. They are suspected of violating Danish terror laws and, if found guilty, they face up to six years in jail. The 29-year-old man tried to reenter Syria in 2015, police said in a statement.

Five of them are also suspected of sending money to financially support the group. One of them, the 29-year-old, allegedly transferred funds from 2013 to 2017.

Police said in a statement that they believed that the 29-year-old man used the four others as middlemen for the money transfers. If found guilty of financing a terror group, they face up to 10 years in prison.

None of the men were identified in line with Danish practice. The arrests of the men, ranging in age from 27 to 35, were made in Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city. Police and the Danish Security Intelligence Agency took part in the arrests.

