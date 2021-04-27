Former MP, ex-chief of UP Youth Congress held over clashes during panchayat polls

Former MP Rizwan Zaheer and ex-chief of the state Youth Congress Deepankar Singh have been arrested in connection with panchayat poll violence during the third phase of polling, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said that after polling in the panchayat polls on Monday in Beli Khurd village of the district, there was a clash between supporters of Zaheer and Singh. ''Heavy deployment of police and PAC has been made in the area while Zaheer and Singh have been arrested,'' he said.

Police sources also said that there was a clash between supporters of Zaheer and Singh after the polling was over, and supporters of Singh fled as supporters of Zaheer chased them. Singh's supporters alleged that their vehicles were damaged and set ablaze by Zaheer's supporters.

Zaheer's wife Huma Rizwan, a BSP-supported candidate, and Singh's wife Arunima Singh were contesting for the post of zila panchayat member from Nawanagar seat in the district.

Police also said six persons from both groups have been injured in the clash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)