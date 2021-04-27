Left Menu

More than 400 businesses back LGBTQ rights act

Big names like Apple, PepsiCo, General Motors, CVS, Facebook, Marriott, Capital One, Starbucks and Home Depot pepper the list.Its time that civil rights protections be extended to LGBT individuals nationwide on a clear, consistent and comprehensive basis, said Carla Grant Pickens, IBMs chief diversity and inclusion officer, in a statement distributed by the Human Rights Campaign.The Equality Act would amend existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:05 IST
More than 400 businesses back LGBTQ rights act

More than 400 companies, including Tesla, Pfizer, Delta Air Lines and Amazon, have signed on to support civil rights legislation for LGBTQ people that is moving through Congress, advocates said Tuesday.

The Human Rights Campaign, a Washington-based LGBTQ advocacy group, said its Business Coalition for the Equality Act has grown to 416 members, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies. Big names like Apple, PepsiCo, General Motors, CVS, Facebook, Marriott, Capital One, Starbucks and Home Depot pepper the list.

“It's time that civil rights protections be extended to LGBT+ individuals nationwide on a clear, consistent and comprehensive basis,” said Carla Grant Pickens, IBM's chief diversity and inclusion officer, in a statement distributed by the Human Rights Campaign.

The Equality Act would amend existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics. Those protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education and other areas. The bill passed the US House 224-206 in February, with all Democrats but just three Republicans supporting it. Its fate in the closely divided Senate is uncertain. The House also passed the bill in the last Congress, but it didn't advance to the Senate.

Among the bill's opponents is the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, which has said it could force church halls and facilities to host functions that violate their beliefs.

Corporate endorsements of the bill have more than doubled since the House first passed it in 2019, the Human Rights Campaign said.

“We are seeing growing support from business leaders because they understand that the Equality Act is good for their employees, good for their businesses and good for our country,” the Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said in a statement.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1.45-cr cash seized by EC teams in West Bengal

Surveillance teams of the Election Commission EC have seized Rs 1.45 crore suspect cash from various areas in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday, officials said.In the first instance, Rs 30 lakh cash was seized by the teams at Maulali crossi...

Hope we can give people something to look forward to in these difficult times: McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum hopes his team plays a brand of cricket which gives people something to look forward to in these difficult times.A second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit India and its impact has also been fe...

HC tells WB govt to demolish illegal constructions on Teesta river bed at Jalpaiguri

The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to demolish illegal constructions, including pubs and restaurants, on the river bed of Teesta in front of residential buildings of the judges a...

Over 1,200 MBBS, medical college students to be deputed for COVID patients: Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will put on duty over 1,200 MBBS and postgraduate students of medical colleges to look after coronavirus patients. He said extra beds are being created at hospitals for infection patient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021