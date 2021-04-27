Left Menu

HC to aid of woman unable to find bed; says cannot turn her away 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:07 IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday came to the aid of a woman, showing symptoms of COVID-19 and finding it difficult to get an ICU bed in government hospitals here by directing the AAP government to arrange a bed for her.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said since the woman has approached the high court for a bed, ''I cannot turn her away'' and directed the Delhi government, Centre and All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to find out where they can provide a bed for her.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan, thereafter, told the court that a bed with oxygen facilities was available at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

However, no ICU beds were available in any Delhi government hospital, he said.

The court directed that the woman be admitted at LNJP hospital and listed the matter on Wednesday, April 28, for reporting compliance of its order.

Initially Delhi government said that all the beds in its hospitals were full and that beds were available in some central government-run hospitals like AIIMS.

In view of the submission, Justice Singh asked someone to be present on behalf of AIIMS and the Centre.

When the counsels for AIIMS and the Centre appeared, the court asked them to also find out if a bed can be provided to the woman.

The woman had sought a bed in a government hospital or in a private hospital at the government's expense.

She moved the high court as she could not get a bed after approaching several government hospitals.

