State Department orders some U.S. government employees out of Kabul

State Department orders some U.S. government employees out of KabulReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:34 IST
The State Department on Tuesday ordered U.S. government employees out of the Afghan capital of Kabul if their work can be done elsewhere.
The order came in a new travel advisory for Afghanistan, where the Biden administration is beginning a drawdown of U.S. combat troops on May 1, according to a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Kabul
- Biden
- Afghanistan
- The State Department
- Afghan
ALSO READ
Corporate leaders plan new push on U.S. voting rights, will reconsider campaign donations
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia off to cautious start ahead of earnings, U.S. data
U.S. has administered 187 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip into earnings season, U.S. data deluge
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares anxious for earnings season, U.S. data deluge