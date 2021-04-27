Left Menu

15 BRO workers killed in Sumna avalanche from Jharkhand: Official

The search operation for workers who went missing after the avalanche in Sumna near the India-China border in Chamoli district continued on Tuesday while all 15 bodies recovered from the site are of BRO workers from Jharkhand. The avalanche hit Sumna on Friday last week after which BRO workers engaged in a project there went missing.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:38 IST
15 BRO workers killed in Sumna avalanche from Jharkhand: Official

The search operation for workers who went missing after the avalanche in Sumna near the India-China border in Chamoli district continued on Tuesday while all 15 bodies recovered from the site are of BRO workers from Jharkhand. After a post mortem of the bodies in Joshimath, they were sent to Shrinagar Garhwal Hospital for embalming by the district administration.

All the bodies recovered so far have been identified, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said.

They were all BRO workers from Jharkhand, she said.

Talks have been held with the Jharkhand government for handing over the bodies to their families and it is likely to be done by Wednesday through the BRO, she said.

The road from Malari to Sumna is being cleared of snow. The avalanche hit Sumna on Friday last week after which BRO workers engaged in a project there went missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in Indian Premier League....

Ex-White House adviser charged in USD 200K theft from schools

The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he stole over USD 200,000 from the network and used it to get a better interest ...

China, B'desh should oppose powers from outside the region forming 'military alliance' in South Asia: Chinese DM

China and Bangladesh should make joint efforts against powers from outside the region establishing a military alliance in South Asia and practising hegemonism, Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe said on Tuesday.Wei made the remarks wh...

Hundreds of U.S. businesses call for LGBT+ anti-discrimination law

By Matthew Lavietes and Hugo Greenhalgh NEW YORK, April 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tech giants Amazon, Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday were among some 400 companies to call for U.S. lawmakers to pass a key LGBT rights bill that would e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021