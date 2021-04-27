15 BRO workers killed in Sumna avalanche from Jharkhand: Official
PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:38 IST
The search operation for workers who went missing after the avalanche in Sumna near the India-China border in Chamoli district continued on Tuesday while all 15 bodies recovered from the site are of BRO workers from Jharkhand. After a post mortem of the bodies in Joshimath, they were sent to Shrinagar Garhwal Hospital for embalming by the district administration.
All the bodies recovered so far have been identified, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said.
They were all BRO workers from Jharkhand, she said.
Talks have been held with the Jharkhand government for handing over the bodies to their families and it is likely to be done by Wednesday through the BRO, she said.
The road from Malari to Sumna is being cleared of snow. The avalanche hit Sumna on Friday last week after which BRO workers engaged in a project there went missing.
