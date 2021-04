Nagpur: Elderly morning walker run over by train

A 64-year-old man died on Tuesday morning after being hit by a train in Yashodhara Nagar area in Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Maroti Mahkunji Bankar, was on a morning walk and failed to notice an approaching train while crossing the tracks, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)