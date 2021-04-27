Ireland's Coveney confident N.Ireland protocol solution can be found

Ireland's foreign minister said he firmly believes Britain and the European Union can solve outstanding issues around Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements, particularly if middle ground can be found on sanitary and phytosanitary checks.

"I firmly believe that acting together within the framework of the (Northern Ireland) protocol, the EU and UK can find solutions to the outstanding issues," Simon Coveney told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

"Finding a sustainable and collaborative way forward will also foster stability that given recent very concerning disturbances in Northern Ireland is needed now more than ever," he said, referring to recent street violence in the British-run region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)