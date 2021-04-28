Saudi crown prince says kingdom has no plans to introduce income tax

Saudi crown prince says kingdom has no plans to introduce income taxReuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 02:23 IST
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks on Tuesday the kingdom had no plans to introduce income tax and a decision last July to triple value-added tax to 15% was temporary.
He said VAT could be reduced to between 5% to 10% within one to five years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia's
- Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- Crown
- kingdom