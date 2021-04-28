Left Menu

Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with U.S. - The Australian

An airstrip in the Northern Territory will be lengthened to support larger aircraft, firing ranges overhauled and new training facilities set up for defence personnel and U.S. marines, The Australian newspaper reported. "Working with the United States, our allies and Indo-Pacific neighbours, we will continue to advance Australia's interests by investing in the Australian ­Defence Force," Prime Minister Scott Morrison was quoted as saying in the report.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-04-2021 05:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 05:03 IST
Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with U.S. - The Australian

Australia will unveil a A$747 million ($580 million) defence package on Wednesday to upgrade four military bases in its north and expand war games with the United States, The Australian newspaper reported. An airstrip in the Northern Territory will be lengthened to support larger aircraft, firing ranges overhauled and new training facilities set up for defence personnel and U.S. marines, The Australian newspaper reported.

"Working with the United States, our allies and Indo-Pacific neighbours, we will continue to advance Australia's interests by investing in the Australian ­Defence Force," Prime Minister Scott Morrison was quoted as saying in the report. The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One of Australia's most senior security officials earlier this week said that liberal democracies must brace for war. Home Affairs Department Secretary Mike Pezzullo did not specify the catalyst for his warning but it follows a sharp deterioration in Australia's relationship with China and a rise in regional tensions over Taiwan.

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, prompting trade reprisals from Beijing. Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton on Sunday said a conflict involving China over Taiwan "should not be discounted".

($1 = 1.2870 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. trade negotiator discusses vaccine ramp-up with Novavax exec -USTR

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed increasing COVID-19 vaccine production in a virtual meeting on Tuesday with an executive with drugmaker Novavax, Tais office said in a statement. Tai and Novavax Executive Vice President Joh...

Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with U.S. - The Australian

Australia will unveil a A747 million 580 million defence package on Wednesday to upgrade four military bases in its north and expand war games with the United States, The Australian newspaper reported. An airstrip in the Northern Territory ...

Lawyers say Black man killed by North Carolina police hit with 'kill shot' to back of head

Lawyers for the family of a Black man gunned down by sheriffs deputies last week in North Carolina said a private autopsy showed he died from a kill shot to the back of his head, and the FBI on Tuesday opened a civil rights probe of the sho...

Barbados ex-minister sentenced to two years in U.S. for laundering bribes

A former minister in the government of Barbados was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for laundering bribes he received from a Barbadian insurance company through a U.S. bank, the U.S. Justice Department said. Donville Inniss, 55,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021