Left Menu

Myanmar National Unity Govt PM urges ASEAN to engage with them

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 06:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 06:57 IST
Myanmar National Unity Govt PM urges ASEAN to engage with them

Myanmar's National Unity Government, which includes ousted lawmakers, appreciates the support from Southeast Asian countries, but the body's prime minister said he was concerned by "any misrepresentation of facts by the military'.

In his first statement since Saturday's meeting hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the junta leader, National Unity Prime Minister Mahn Winn Khaing Thann also said there should be an unconditional release of political prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi, for any constructive dialogue.

The Myanmar military overthrew the elected government of Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, detaining her and other civilian politicians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Quebec reports first death of patient in Canada following AstraZeneca vaccine

The province of Quebec on Tuesday reported Canadas first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with...

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Assam, India - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC said....

Child rapist gets life for 1980s murder of 2 California boys

A convicted child rapist who killed two 6-year-old boys in Southern California in the 1980s was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.Kenneth Rasmuson, 59, showed no emotion as he was sentenced in Los Angeles...

Soccer-Arsenal owner Kroenke rules out sale of the club

Arsenal owners Stan and Josh Kroenke said on Tuesday they remain 100 committed to the Premier League club, are not selling any stake and have not received and will not entertain any offers.Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek, CEO and founder of m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021