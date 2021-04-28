Left Menu

Maha: Two Naxals killed in encounter with police commandos

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-04-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 10:49 IST
Maha: Two Naxals killed in encounter with police commandos

At least two Naxals were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in a forest in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.

The exchange of fire took place when C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli Police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the Jambia gatta forest around 6.30 am, he said.

''Two ulltras have been killed and a search operation is underway in the forest area,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Tavatanakit hopes to impress in Singapore as LPGA Tour returns to Asia

World number one Ko Jin-young, two-times champion Inbee Park and holder Park Sung-hyun head the field at the HSBC Womens World Championship starting on Thursday as the LPGA Tour returns to Asia for the first time in 18 months amid the COVID...

Singapore sends oxygen cylinders to support India's fight against COVID-19

The Singapore government has sent a consignment of oxygen cylinders to support Indias COVID-19 pandemic response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.The Republic of Singapore Air Force is transporting the cylinders on board t...

Quake of 6.2 magnitude strikes Assam, six more follows

Seven back-to-back earthquakes jolted Assam and some other northeastern states on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.The first of the shocks of 6.4 magnitudes with its e...

Only one-third beds in ITBP COVID care centre taken as O2 supply "limited"

Only one-third of the total 500 oxygen beds at the ITBP operated COVID care centre in south Delhi are occupied as the border guarding force said the capacity to admit coronavirus infected patients at the facility is limited due to supply of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021