Maha: Two Naxals killed in encounter with police commandos

At least two Naxals were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the police in a forest in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said.

The exchange of fire took place when C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli Police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the Jambia gatta forest around 6.30 am, he said.

''Two ulltras have been killed and a search operation is underway in the forest area,'' the official added.

