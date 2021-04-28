Left Menu

Shimla, Apr 28 PTI A woman died and six houses were gutted in a fire in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district on Wednesday, police said.Bimla Devi died in the incident in Fanel village in the districts Kotkhai area.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 10:58 IST
Woman killed, 6 houses burnt in fire in Himachal's Shimla district

Shimla, Apr 28 (PTI) A woman died and six houses were gutted in a fire in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Wednesday, police said.

Bimla Devi died in the incident in Fanel village in the district's Kotkhai area. The fire broke out at her house and then spread to the others, Additional Superintendent of Police Parveer Thakur said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added. PTI DJI ANB ANB

