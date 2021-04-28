Left Menu

2 arrested in west Delhi for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders

Two persons were arrested from west Delhis Punjabi Bagh for alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders, police said on Wednesday, amid heightened demand for the live-saving gas due to surging coronavirus cases in the city. Police said they initiated the action following a tip-off that Oberai was allegedly involved in black-marketing of oxygen cylinders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 14:14 IST
2 arrested in west Delhi for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders

Two persons were arrested from west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh for alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders, police said on Wednesday, amid heightened demand for the live-saving gas due to surging coronavirus cases in the city. The accused have been identified as Shrey Oberai (30), a resident of Vikaspuri, and Abhishek Nanda (32), a resident of Shalimar Bagh, they said. Police said they initiated the action following a tip-off that Oberai was allegedly involved in black-marketing of oxygen cylinders. A raid was conducted and he was apprehended with his car and two oxygen cylinders, police said.

A senior police officer said Oberai told the police that he had purchased these cylinders for Rs 37,000 each and was going to sell them for Rs 50,000 each through social media. During interrogation, he also said he sells toys online, and that he had procured the cylinders from his associate Nanda. On his instance, Nanda was also apprehended, the officer said. Five oxygen cylinders in total and a car were recovered from their possession, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Just don't mention the 'T' word

World shares cosied up close to record highs and the dollar and global bond yields nudged up on Wednesday, as traders waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve utters the dreaded T word later - tapering of its mass stimulus programme. The b...

How CrelioHealth Enabled COVID-19 Sample Collection and Automated Test Reporting for Everyone

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir The ongoing pandemic has disrupted healthcare systems across the world. With increasing demand for medical attention and low manpower, institutions are struggling to provide critical healthcare services in ...

Mexico agrees domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Mexico will produce Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 domestically, its foreign minister said on a visit to Moscow, in a TV interview shared on Wednesday on the official Sputnik V Twitter feed run by the fund marketing the vaccine....

DRDO to set up 500 medical oxygen plants within 3 months:Defence Minister

The Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO will set up 500 medical oxygen plants within the next three months from the allocation made by the PM Cares Fund, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.The medical oxygen pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021