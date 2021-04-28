UK election body opens formal probe of PM Johnson's apartment

Britain's electoral commission said on Wednesday it was satisfied that there were grounds to suspect that an offence may have occurred in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's refurbishment of his apartment in Downing Street.

"We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred," the commission said. "We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case."

