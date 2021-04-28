IOA vice-president Janardhan Singh Gehlot dies

Indian Olympic Association vice-president Janardhan Singh Gehlot died in Jaipur on Wednesday after prolonged illness.

Gehlot, a former Rajasthan minister, was also the founder president of International Kabaddi Federation. He was in his 70s.

He was the head of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India for 28 years till 2013. He was also serving as the president of the Rajasthan Olympic Association at the time of his death.

''On behalf of IOA family, our heartfelt condolences to Gehlot family on the sad and untimely demise of IOA vice president and president of Rajasthan Olympic association Janardhan Singh Gehlot,'' IOA President Narinder Batra said in a statement.

''May his soul rest in peace and pray to God to give enough strength to his family to overcome this tragic loss.'' Gehlot was elected as one of the nine IOA vice presidents in the 2017 elections.

