Continuous incarceration hampering 'Naga peace talk', NSCN(IM) leader tells court in bail plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:49 IST
Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM) leader Alemla Jamir, arrested in a terror funding case being probed by the NIA, told a Delhi court on Wednesday that her continuous incarceration is hampering the ongoing 'Naga peace talk' between the group and the Centre.

She made the submission before Special Judge Parveen Singh while seeking interim bail for two months on the ground that she has to take care of her minor daughter during the ongoing pandemic.

The judge issued notice the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and sought its response by May 18 on Jamir's interim bail application.

Jamir was arrested in December 2019 by the special cell of Delhi Police here on the charges of carrying Rs 72 lakh and the case was later transferred to the NIA.

The accused told the court through her advocate M S Khan that due to her arrest and continuous imprisonment, intermediaries of the 'Naga Peace Process' are losing faith in the approach of the Government of India.

“That ever since the applicant has been in jail, the Intermediaries of the Naga Peace Process are losing faith in the approach of GOI because the arrest of the applicant and continued detention have been a major violation of the conditions for the ceasefire and talks,” the accused said in the application. The application claimed that “it appears, the GOI seems to be changing its colour and in total contravention of the agreement between the GOI and the NSCN (IM), it is evident that the applicant has been arrested as a vendetta since the husband of the Applicant, who is a member of the organisation, is not currently accessible to anyone.” Jamir said in the application that her 16-year-old daughter “requires motherly love, care and guidance especially since she is growing up and requires physical presence and psychological support in her formative years, more so during this trying times of pandemic”.

It also added that some of her inmates have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Jamir's application for regular bail is pending in the Delhi High Court and is scheduled to come up for hearing on May 13.

The NIA had lodged a case under various sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy related to terror activities) and 20 (membership of a terror organisation).

It had alleged that Jamir was taking the money from Delhi to Nagaland on the instructions of Icrak Muivah, wife of Muivah, general secretary of the NSCN (IM).

