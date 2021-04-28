Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:37 IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxal jan militia member held for cop's murder

Security forces on Wednesday arrested from Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh a Naxal jan militia member, who was allegedly involved in the murder of sub inspector Murli Tati, police said.

The arrested cadre was identified as Sukhram alias Pandu (22), a resident of Bijapur, they said.

According to police, the joint team of the District Force, District Reserve Group and Chhattisgarh Armed Force left for the anti-Naxal operation from Gangaloor police station and arrested the jan militia member from Burji area based on specific intelligence inputs.

As per the preliminary investigation, Pandu was allegedly involved in the killing of the sub inspector, the police said.

Tati had come to his home at Palnar when he was abducted by Naxals on April 21. The Maoists later dumped his body near a village in Bijapur district with a message alongside which claimed the policeman was ''executed as decided by a people's court''.

The arrested cadre was allegedly part of a Naxal team that targeted a police squad near Pushnar through a blast on March 28, and was also involved in thrashing up a villager on April 8, police sources said.

Pandu was produced in a local court, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

