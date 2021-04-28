C'garh: Man jumps to death from second floor of AIIMS in Raipur

C'garh: Man jumps to death from second floor of AIIMS in RaipurPTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:55 IST
A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building in Chhattisgarh's Raipur in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.
Dilip Kumar, an employment assistant from Baloda Bazaar district, allegedly jumped off from the second floor of the AIIMS's pulmonary department, said Bharat Bareth, station hour officer of Amanaka police station said.
The man had been admitted to the hospital after he complained of fever and was kept in the ward for suspected COVID-19 patients, the official said.
The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and launched a probe, he added.
