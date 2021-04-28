Left Menu

HC dismisses petition challenging election of Union Minister Kailash Choudhary

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:30 IST
HC dismisses petition challenging election of Union Minister Kailash Choudhary
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a major relief to Union Minister Kailash Choudhary, the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition challenging his election as the BJP candidate from Barmer Lok Sabha constituency.

Sacked IPS officer Pankaj Choudhary had challenged Choudhary's election and the rejection of his nomination papers by the Returning Officer as a BSP candidate from the same constituency.

While rejecting the petition, Justice Arun Bhansali said that that there was nothing wrong in the rejection of Pankaj Choudhary's nomination papers as he failed to submit a required certificate in time.

Pankaj Choudhary's nomination had been rejected on April 10, 2019 because he had not submitted essential documents required under sections 9 and 33 (3) of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

Section 9 of the Act says: "A person who has held an office under the Government of India or under the Government of any State has been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be disqualified for a period of five years from the date of such dismissal".

Section 33 (3) states that if such a person submits a certificate from Election Commission that he has not been dismissed on the above mentioned ground(s) and his dismissal has not completed five years, is eligible for filing nomination.

Arguing on the petitioner's behalf, counsel Rajak Haider said that Pankaj Choudhary had been dismissed on a charge related to a family matter and not for corruption or disloyalty to the state.

"In spite of this, the Election Commission did not issue him the certificate and in absence of the same, his nomination was rejected", Haider argued.

He raised questions on the role of the Election Commission for not issuing him the certificate till the last date of filing nomination on April 8, 2019 though he applied for it on April 1.

But Justice Bhansali turned down these arguments and rejected his petition stating that there was nothing wrong in the rejection of Pankaj Choudhary's nomination as he failed to submit the certificate on time.

Kailash Choudhary is the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

As climate changes, study finds world's glaciers melting faster

Nearly all of the worlds glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss.The study in the science journal Nature provides one of the most ...

Guj: Fire at Vadodara railway station; no casualties

A fire was reported on one of the platforms of Vadodara railway station in Gujarat on Wednesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.At least seven trains were briefly halted for safety reasons after a part of t...

HP sees record 33 deaths, 2,539 COVID cases on single day

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,407 and tally...

India imposes anti-dumping duty on chemical from 4 regions

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of a chemical used in foam making from four regions, including the EU and Saudi Arabia, for five years to guard domestic players from cheap shipments. The duty was imposed following recommendat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021