Left Menu

California man who died was pinned by police, body cam video shows

Police officers in Alameda, California, pinned a young Latino man to the ground for about five minutes before he became unresponsive during an arrest last week, according to body camera footage the city released after his death.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:48 IST
California man who died was pinned by police, body cam video shows

Police officers in Alameda, California, pinned a young Latino man to the ground for about five minutes before he became unresponsive during an arrest last week, according to body camera footage the city released after his death. After Mario Gonzalez, 26, became unresponsive, officers used chest compression to try to revive him, the city said in a statement accompanying the footage of the April 19 incident, which was released late on Tuesday.

Gonzalez died in a hospital that day, the statement said. Protests over police violence and racial inequality have spread across the country in the 11 months since the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man, in Minneapolis by a white officer, Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder last week.

In Alameda, a city of nearly 80,000 people adjacent to Oakland, officers were dispatched to a park to check on Gonzalez after residents in two emergency 911 calls reported a man was loitering and appeared to be talking to himself, according to recordings of the calls released by the city. The officers' body camera footage shows at least two officers approaching Gonzalez and trying to determine his identity. One officer asks where Gonzalez got what appear to be bottles of alcohol in one of two shopping baskets, and says he needs to identify him to make sure there are no outstanding arrest warrants for him.

The officers then try to take Gonzalez into custody and struggle to get both his hands behind his back, the footage shows. They tell the man to stop resisting and eventually wrestle him to the ground, with his body facing downward. "Mario, please do not resist us," one of the officers says.

The officers then struggle for a little over five minutes to keep Gonzalez pinned and to get both his hands behind his back so they can handcuff him. One of the officers has his knee on the man's shoulder to hold him down. Gonzalez can be heard uttering "Ahhh, ahhhh" during the scuffle.

"I think you just had too much to drink today, that's all," one of the officers says. They then check for a pulse. When Gonzalez does not respond, they turn him over and begin chest compressions before paramedics arrive. An initial statement from the city says a "physical altercation ensued" after officers attempted to detain Gonzalez, who they said had suffered from "a medical emergency."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US contractor sentenced for stealing truck from Afghan base

An American military contractor has been sentenced to prison for her role in a theft ring on a military installation in Afghanistan, according to federal prosecutors.Varita V. Quincy, 35, of Snellville, Georgia, admitted that she and others...

Motor racing-Turkey replaces Canada on Formula One calendar

Turkey will replace Canada on this years Formula One calendar after the June 13 race in Montreal was cancelled on Wednesday for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Formula One said it had extended Montreals contract by tw...

Myanmar airstrikes on ethnic forces reported on 2 fronts

Myanmar government forces launched airstrikes against ethnic minority guerrillas in two areas of the country on Wednesday, local reports said.Fighting has been raging daily in northern Myanmar in territory controlled by the Kachin Independe...

Biden expressed concerns about Russian military buildup directly to Putin -adviser

U.S. President Joe Biden has communicated his concerns about Russias military buildup near Ukraine directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the U.S. commitment to Ukraines territorial integrity, White House national securi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021