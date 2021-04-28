Biden expressed concerns about Russian military buildup directly to Putin -adviser

Biden expressed concerns about Russian military buildup directly to Putin -adviserReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has communicated his concerns about Russia's military buildup near Ukraine directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.
"That's what we intend to do going forward but we intend to do that through high-level diplomatic communication, not through issuing public ultimatums," Sullivan said in an interview with MSNBC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Russia
- White House
- Jake Sullivan
- Sullivan
- U.S.
- MSNBC
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- Russian
ALSO READ
Police say U.S. officer in Black man's killing mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. earnings and inflation data
Grab set to announce deal with U.S. SPAC at $40 bln valuation - sources
Snake River in U.S. Pacific Northwest named most endangered by environmental group
Grab to announce merger with U.S. SPAC, to be valued at nearly $40 bln - sources