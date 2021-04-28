Left Menu

Consider amending corona app to show which beds have oxygen support, which do not: HC to AAP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:22 IST
Consider amending corona app to show which beds have oxygen support, which do not: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a number of directions on categorisation of beds in the Delhi corona mobile app, setting up of helpline numbers, delay in testing and shortage of RTPCR test kits.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, while hearing several pleas with regard to non-availability of beds and shortage of Remdesivir which is used in treatment of COVID-19, asked the Delhi government to consider amending its mobile app to display which beds have oxygen support and which do not.

The court questioned the need for providing non-oxygen support beds, saying that patients suffering from COVID-19 would normally isolate themselves at home and would seek hospitalisation primarily when oxygen support was required.

The court also asked the Delhi government and the hospitals to consider indicating on the corona mobile app the waiting list for beds in each hospital and also the medical institutions where the beds would be instantly available.

On the grievance of some petitioners that telephones of hospitals are always busy, the court asked the Delhi government whether a helpline can be set up in each hospital ''which will ring on rotational basis and can be manned, even remotely, by the nodal officers allocated to a bunch of hospitals''.

The court also asked the Delhi government to file a report on the remedial steps that can be taken for preventing delay in carrying out tests by labs and to address the shortage of RTPCR kits. The direction was issued after the court was told that labs were giving results after more than 48 hours and sample collections were taking more than two days after a test was booked.

The court said it was told that delay in testing was occurring due to shortage of testing kits.

It asked the Delhi government to interact with the labs to find out why the delays were occurring and whether there was any shortage of testing kits and also what remedial measures can be taken.

The court said it will take up all the COVID-19 related matters again on April 29. PTI HMP ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 delayed for a week, spoilers revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests for the immediate release of videos showing law enforcements fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their disclosure could jeopardize ongo...

PowerGrid InvIT garners Rs 3,480 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust on Wednesday raised a little over Rs 3,480 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer, which opens for subscription on Thursday. It has been decided to allocate 34,80,74,100 units...

Golf-Thomas supports bonus pool but paying no attention to it

Justin Thomas voiced his support on Wednesday for the PGA Tours new bonus structure that will reward the games biggest stars but the world number two will not lose any sleep over where he sits in the payout rankings. Thomas was speaking a w...

Italy imposes entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh

Italy on Wednesday imposed an entry ban on travellers from Bangladesh, a health ministry statement said, in a move aimed to prevent a spread of COVID-19 infections from the Asian country hard-hit by the virus.The health minister has signed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021