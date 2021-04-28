U.S. judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests for the immediate release of videos showing law enforcement's fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their disclosure could jeopardize ongoing investigations. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and roughly 20 media organizations had filed petitions to release officers' body camera video of the attempted arrest and fatal shooting of Brown on April 21, arguing disclosure was in the public interest.

The shooting of Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, has led to a week of protests in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community near the Virginia border whose population of roughly 18,000 is half African-American. Protesters have been clamoring for all the body camera videos to be shared with the public. Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster said he was delaying the release sought by Wooten for 30 to 45 days "to allow completion of any investigation being undertaken" by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the local district attorney.

Foster also ruled against the separate petition filed by media organizations, saying they did not have legal standing to call for the release of the videos under state law. Ben Crump and other attorneys representing the Brown family said they were "deeply disappointed" by the ruling, noting that it was video footage that first raised public awareness about the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis last May, and helped lead to a conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin this month.

"In this modern civil rights crisis where we see Black people killed by the police everywhere we look, video evidence is the key to discerning the truth and getting well-deserved justice for victims of senseless murders," the attorneys said in an emailed statement. Foster ordered the state to notify the court when its investigation is completed and said he would reconsider Wooten's request to release the four body camera videos "based on the factors as they exist at that time."

Foster did rule, however, that videos of the incident could be disclosed within 10 days to Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee, but that the faces and other identifying features of the officers at the scene must be obscured. It was not immediately clear how the videos would be shared with Ferebee and whether he could take possession of them.

District Attorney Andrew Womble had argued against immediate release during a hearing prior to Foster's ruling, saying it could have negative impact on the SBI's investigation and prejudice the jury should there be a trial. "What I do know is that you cannot swing a skunk in front of a group of people and then ask them not to smell it," he said.

Sheriff Wooten has said his deputies were attempting to serve search and arrest warrants to Brown related to felony drug charges when the shooting occurred, and that Brown had a history of resisting arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)