Left Menu

U.S. judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and roughly 20 media organizations had filed petitions to release officers' body camera video of the attempted arrest and fatal shooting of Brown on April 21, arguing disclosure was in the public interest. The shooting of Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, has led to a week of protests in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community near the Virginia border whose population of roughly 18,000 is half African-American.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:32 IST
U.S. judge rules no immediate release of video of Andrew Brown shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A North Carolina judge on Wednesday rejected requests for the immediate release of videos showing law enforcement's fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., during an attempted arrest, siding with arguments their disclosure could jeopardize ongoing investigations. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and roughly 20 media organizations had filed petitions to release officers' body camera video of the attempted arrest and fatal shooting of Brown on April 21, arguing disclosure was in the public interest.

The shooting of Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, has led to a week of protests in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community near the Virginia border whose population of roughly 18,000 is half African-American. Protesters have been clamoring for all the body camera videos to be shared with the public. Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster said he was delaying the release sought by Wooten for 30 to 45 days "to allow completion of any investigation being undertaken" by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the local district attorney.

Foster also ruled against the separate petition filed by media organizations, saying they did not have legal standing to call for the release of the videos under state law. Ben Crump and other attorneys representing the Brown family said they were "deeply disappointed" by the ruling, noting that it was video footage that first raised public awareness about the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis last May, and helped lead to a conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin this month.

"In this modern civil rights crisis where we see Black people killed by the police everywhere we look, video evidence is the key to discerning the truth and getting well-deserved justice for victims of senseless murders," the attorneys said in an emailed statement. Foster ordered the state to notify the court when its investigation is completed and said he would reconsider Wooten's request to release the four body camera videos "based on the factors as they exist at that time."

Foster did rule, however, that videos of the incident could be disclosed within 10 days to Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee, but that the faces and other identifying features of the officers at the scene must be obscured. It was not immediately clear how the videos would be shared with Ferebee and whether he could take possession of them.

District Attorney Andrew Womble had argued against immediate release during a hearing prior to Foster's ruling, saying it could have negative impact on the SBI's investigation and prejudice the jury should there be a trial. "What I do know is that you cannot swing a skunk in front of a group of people and then ask them not to smell it," he said.

Sheriff Wooten has said his deputies were attempting to serve search and arrest warrants to Brown related to felony drug charges when the shooting occurred, and that Brown had a history of resisting arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. arrests alleged 'Bitcoin Fog' money launderer

U.S. officials on Tuesday arrested Roman Sterlingov, the alleged principal operator of cryptocurrency money laundering website Bitcoin Fog, according to a federal court filing.Sterlingov, a citizen of Russia and Sweden, was detained in Los ...

Despite price slash, states to pay double that of Centre for COVID vaccine: TMC's Abhishek

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that the price of COVID-19 vaccine for states has been reduced by Rs 100, but still they are forced to part with double the amount of what the Centre will pay to the manuf...

Five of same family killed in case of honour killing in Pak: Police

At least five people, including three women, were killed in an alleged incident of honour killing in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.The incident happened in Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the accused, who we...

Nigerian women take action as rape, assault cases surge during pandemic

When Kehinde Osakedes university closed due to COVID-19 last year, the visual arts student returned home to Lagos. A visit to a family friend nearby turned into a horrific ordeal. The friend began touching her, she said, and became violent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021