Search warrants served at both Giuliani's home and office -statement from attorney

an alleged incident of failure to register as a foreign agent," the statement released by Bob Costello said. It said Giuliani has denied the allegation.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 29-04-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 00:48 IST
Federal investigators carried out search warrants on Wednesday for electronics at both the home and office of Rudolph Giuliani, who served as a personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, and the equipment seized contains privileged attorney-client information, a statement issued by Giuliani's attorney said.

"The search warrants involve only one indication of ... an alleged incident of failure to register as a foreign agent," the statement released by Bob Costello said. It said Giuliani has denied the allegation.

