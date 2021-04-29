Left Menu

Report: 4 people killed in German hospital, woman detained

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 03:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four people were killed at a hospital in the eastern city of Potsdam late Wednesday, the German news agency dpa reported.

Dpa quoted a police spokesman as saying that a 51-year-old woman had been arrested.

Officers were called to the Oberlin Clinic, a specialist center for orthopedic disorders, shortly before 9 pm, the agency reported.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Potsdam is on the southwestern edge of the German capital, Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

