Left Menu

Four killed at German hospital, woman arrested -media

Police arrived at the Oberlin Clinic in the late evening, according to the report. It was unclear if the dead were patients at the clinic and there was no information regarding a motive. Police in Brandenburg did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 03:15 IST
Four killed at German hospital, woman arrested -media

Police arrested a 51-year-old woman after four people were found dead and another seriously injured at a hospital near Berlin on Wednesday evening, multiple German media reported. Police arrived at the Oberlin Clinic in the late evening, according to the report. A police spokesman was quoted as saying that the deaths were "the result of violence" and that the 51-year-old was the prime suspect.

Based in Potsdam, the capital of Brandenburg, the state that surrounds the German capital, the Oberlin Clinic is a specialist orthopaedic hospital with some 160 beds and 300 staff, according to its website. It was unclear if the dead were patients at the clinic and there was no information regarding a motive.

Police in Brandenburg did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

UN agency says UK to cut 85% in aid to UN family planning programme

The United Kingdom aims to cut about 85 in aid to a United Nations family planning programme in the worlds poorest nations, the U.N. sexual and reproductive health agency UNFPA said late on Wednesday, describing the step as devastating. An ...

Brazil nears 400,000 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil is on the verge of registering 400,000 coronavirus deaths this week, after the Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 3,163 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 398,185. Brazil is quickly catching up wi...

EBay forecasts profit below estimates on stiff competition, shares fall

EBay Incs second-quarter profit forecast came in below market expectations as it faces fierce competition from bigger rivals including Amazon.com Inc for a slice of the pandemic-led online shopping boom, sending its shares down 6.While the ...

EBay forecasts profit below estimates on stiff competition, shares fall

EBay Incs second-quarter profit forecast came in below market expectations as it faces fierce competition from bigger rivals including Amazon.com Inc for a slice of the pandemic-led online shopping boom, sending its shares down 6.While the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021