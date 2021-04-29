Punjab starts distribution of food ration bags to COVID positive families

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday informed that the state government has started the distribution of food ration bags to underprivileged families who have tested positive for COVID-19. Singh also said that at present around one lakh bags have been prepared for the purpose and if needed the government will prepare more.

"We have started distribution of food ration bags containing 10-kilogram atta (flour), two-kilogram of sugar, and two-kilogram channa to underprivileged families who have tested COVID-19 positive. Right now one lakh bags have been prepared and if needed we will prepare more. Take care of yourself and stay at home," the Chief Minister tweeted. Punjab has 53,426 active COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded 8,772 related deaths so far since the onset of the pandemic. (ANI)

