Left Menu

FIR filed against Parambir Singh, others over 2015 corruption allegations

An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere and several others for allegedly requesting a police inspector to drop corruption charges against Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioners.

ANI | Akola (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:39 IST
FIR filed against Parambir Singh, others over 2015 corruption allegations
Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh speaking to reporters on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere and several others for allegedly requesting a police inspector to drop corruption charges against Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioners. The complainant -- Police Inspector Bhimraj Ghadge -- in his statement has said that when he was posted at Bazarpeth police station, Kalyan, in 2015, Singh was Thane CP at that time. Ghadge had corruption and criminal misconduct case against the officials of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, including the commissioners of the KDMC.

"As per Ghadge, in April 2015, Parambir Singh called him to his office and asked him to suggest departmental inquiry against the accused KDMC officials, remove the names of KDMC commissioners from the accused list and drop corruption charges (anti-corruption act sections) from the case," the statement said. Ghadge further claimed that because he didn't follow the "illegal" orders of Singh, Manere (posted in Thane at the time) and other officers framed him in a corruption case and then he was wrongfully suspended from the force.

Before the FIR, Ghadge had registered a complaint with the Anti-corruption Bureau, Maharashtra. In the complaint, along with his matter, he has listed the properties of Singh which he allegedly bought from corruption money and the money he got in various cases. Sections of the FIR include those of the SC/ST atrocities act, Protection of Civil rights act, Maharashtra police act, IPC 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), IPC 110 (Punishment of abetment if person abetted does act with different intention from that of abettor) and several others.

The FIR was registered at a police station in Akola and is expected to be transferred to Thane for investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks

Germanys seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people fell on Thursday for the third day in a row to 155 - its lowest level in two weeks, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed.The incidence figu...

Declare COVID-19 as national calamity: Maha CM to Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a national calamity, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.Talking to reporters here, Raut also said the Maharashtra model of COVID-19 ...

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Facebook blocked posts tagged ResignModi amid raging criticism of the governments handling of the COVID crisis, but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasnt at the behest of the government...

Australia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine

There is no evidence linking the deaths of two Australians to coronavirus vaccine doses they received, the chief of the countrys medicines regulator said on Thursday. The deaths in the most populous state of New South Wales NSW came just da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021