SC rejects plea seeking probe into death of ex-CM of Arunachal Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for seeking an investigation into the death of Kalikho Pul, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh in 2016.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:54 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for seeking an investigation into the death of Kalikho Pul, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh in 2016. A Bench headed by Justice UU Lalit allowed the NGO Social Vigilance Team to withdraw the plea before the apex court and take remedies as are open in law.

The top court declined to entertain the plea of the NGO Social Vigilance Team observing that the non-governmental body is a stranger to the criminal proceedings. The Bench told senior advocate Sidharth Dave, appearing for the NGO that it is not claiming that it has any connection or relation with Pul.

"You are a complete stranger. Either you withdraw it or we will say we are not entertaining it," the Bench added. "You (NGO) are not even aware of the stage of probe. How can an Article 32 petition be entertained here? Either you withdraw or we will dismiss," Justice Lalit told the advocate. Thereafter, Dave withdrew the plea saying he will move to the High Court.

The plea contended that police did not do any proper investigation in the matter, irrespective of Kalikho Pul leaving behind one big note as "Mere Vichar" in which he included names of politicians mentioning corruption and corrupt practices. (ANI)

