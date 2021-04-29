Left Menu

Why MP, Maha got more oxygen than they asked for, but Delhi less: HC asks Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:33 IST
Why MP, Maha got more oxygen than they asked for, but Delhi less: HC asks Centre

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre as to why Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than they asked for while Delhi's allocation was not increased as per the request of the AAP government.

The query was put to the Centre by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli which during the hearing said the central government has to either show some justification for this or ''make amends'' now that the situation has been brought to its attention.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the central government will respond to the court's query and will give the reasons for giving more oxygen to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

''There are states which received less than what they had asked for. We have been rationalising,'' Mehta said. Senior advocate Rahul Mehra placed before the court a list of oxygen demand by several states and allocations made to them and said that only Delhi was not being given what it was asking for, while others were getting more than or close to what they were asking for.

The court was hearing several pleas on the oxygen crisis and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic which the national capital is presently grappling with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt to provide incentives to health care professionals on COVID-19 duty

Odisha government on Thursday announced that they will provide incentives to health care professionals on COVID-19 duty working under the Health and Family Welfare HFW Department for the period of April to July this year. An official docume...

Four killed at German hospital, employee arrested

Police in Germany detained a 51-year-old hospital employee and opened a murder inquiry after four people were found dead and another seriously injured at a clinic near Berlin.Police said they had arrived around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to find p...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $495/MT For May

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO LPG CONTRACT PRICES FOR MAY 2021 ARE AS FOLLOWS PROPANE 495.00MT, BUTANE 475.00MT Further company coverage...

Hungary to reach 4 mln COVID-19 inoculations on Friday -PM aide

Hungary expects to reach 4 million COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, adding that this meant a further round of easing measures announced earlier could be implemented.The measures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021