Left Menu

Pope issues new anti-corruption decree for Vatican managers, including cardinals

It also says they cannot use tax havens, accept gifts worth more than 40 euros or hold real estate obtained with funds from illegal activity. The new crackdown follows another decree issued last May in which the pope tightened the rules for procurement contracts by Vatican departments.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:25 IST
Pope issues new anti-corruption decree for Vatican managers, including cardinals
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@IraqiGovt)

Pope Francis, in his latest move to fight corruption in the Vatican, issued a new decree on Thursday mandating full economic disclosure and controls for managers, including cardinals.

The decree says they must disclose at the moment of appointment and every two years after that if they have been the subject of financial investigations. It also says they cannot use tax havens, accept gifts worth more than 40 euros or hold real estate obtained with funds from illegal activity.

The new crackdown follows another decree issued last May in which the pope tightened the rules for procurement contracts by Vatican departments. The signers will have to declare that they do not hold, even though third parties, investments, or stakes in companies listed as being at high risk for money laundering.

They cannot hold shares or other interests in companies whose policies are contrary to the Church's social doctrine. This was an apparent reference to pharmaceutical companies and those which severely damage the environment. The pope said employees must adhere to "internationally accepted regulations and best practices" requiring transparency from those holding key roles in order to combat "conflicts of interest, patronage practices and corruption in general".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US to maintain 'strong' military presence in Indo-Pacific: Biden tells China in maiden address to Congress

Declaring that America is rising anew under his leadership, President Joe Biden has told China that the US will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific not to start conflict, but to prevent one as Beijing became more asserti...

Amid COVID wave, Sebi eases compliance norms; gives more time for cos to file financial results

Easing compliance requirements amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Sebi on Thursday gave a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth-quarter results as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual res...

Chhattisgarh: Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir

A doctor attached to a government hospital has been arrested in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections in black market, police said on Thursday.A joint team of the districts cyber cell and local poli...

Rajasthan minister pvt educational institutions to help in setting up oxygen plants

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday appealed to private educational institutions and coaching centres to make financial donations for setting up oxygen plants in the state.The demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021