Left Menu

Turks see Erdogan's pious hand behind alcohol sales ban during lockdown

The Turkish government's decision to ban alcohol sales during a 17-day COVID-19 lockdown that starts on Thursday has angered some secular Turks who see it as President Tayyip Erdogan's latest imposition of a religious lifestyle on all of society. Erdogan announced the lockdown on Monday, saying schools and most shops would be closed and people would be required to mostly stay at home in order to curb a surge in infections and deaths.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:59 IST
Turks see Erdogan's pious hand behind alcohol sales ban during lockdown
File photo. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Turkish government's decision to ban alcohol sales during a 17-day COVID-19 lockdown that starts on Thursday has angered some secular Turks who see it as President Tayyip Erdogan's latest imposition of a religious lifestyle on all of society.

Erdogan announced the lockdown on Monday, saying schools and most shops would be closed and people would be required to mostly stay at home in order to curb a surge in infections and deaths. On Tuesday, his Islamist-rooted AK Party government announced that alcohol sales would also be banned until May 17, prompting secular Turks to rush to stock up drinks cabinets before the measures come into force late on Thursday.

The government said the ban was intended to avoid giving supermarkets, which will be allowed to stay open for food shopping, a monopoly on alcohol sales to the detriment of smaller shops, which will be forced to close. But that explanation did not convince all Turks, with some saying the ban had nothing to do with fighting the pandemic and pointing out that one of the exemptions from lockdown covered people praying at mosques.

"I don't think this has to do with coronavirus. I believe the government thought 'let's ban it from now so that people slowly get used to it," said Adem Gulen, a recent graduate in Istanbul. Speaking in a televised interview on Wednesday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu dismissed the idea that by banning alcohol sales the government aimed to limit citizens' choices, pointing to other pandemic measures such as travel restrictions.

'INTERVENTION IN PRIVATE LIVES' An interior ministry official said liquor shops were not essential, and the ban avoids unfair competition and was not motivated by religion.

"This has nothing to do with Ramadan," the official said of the Islamic holy month that ends when the lockdown ends. "People have already bought more than enough (alcohol) in the past few days." Turks have taken to social media to air frustration and the move was criticized by opposition politicians who said a government notice could not erase a constitutional right.

Since the sales ban was announced, people queued outside liquor stores while at some supermarkets beer and wine shelves have been left empty. "It interferes with the secular lifestyle, and is an intervention in the food and drink culture," said Ozgur Aybas, head of a liquor store association.

"Of course our problem is not alcohol. It is the intervention in our private lives," he said. The majority of Turks are observant Muslims. Secular Turks, who tend to oppose Erdogan's AK Party, have complained in recent years that his increasingly religious agenda has encroached on their lifestyle.

The president, who has ruled Turkey for 18 years, regularly says he wants to raise a pious generation and has in the past called on citizens to have at least three children. South Africa banned alcohol sales for two limited periods since the start of the pandemic, arguing that hospitals at risk of being overwhelmed by COVID patients should not also have to deal with people coming in for alcohol-related reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Embassy REIT Announces Full Year FY 2021 Results, Delivers a Resilient Performance

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Distributes Rs 18,364 million and grows Net Operating Income YoY by 12 Leases 1.2 msf across 40 deals, achieves 15 leasing spreads Pursues growth through 5.7 msf new development, 19 pre-com...

US to maintain 'strong' military presence in Indo-Pacific: Biden tells China in maiden address to Congress

Declaring that America is rising anew under his leadership, President Joe Biden has told China that the US will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific not to start conflict, but to prevent one as Beijing became more asserti...

Amid COVID wave, Sebi eases compliance norms; gives more time for cos to file financial results

Easing compliance requirements amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Sebi on Thursday gave a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth-quarter results as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual res...

Chhattisgarh: Doctor held for black marketing of Remdesivir

A doctor attached to a government hospital has been arrested in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections in black market, police said on Thursday.A joint team of the districts cyber cell and local poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021