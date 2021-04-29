Left Menu

HC says order on taking over oxygen refilling plant by Delhi govt not to impact Haryana's supply

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:08 IST
The Delhi High Court made it clear on Thursday that its order on Delhi government taking over the supervision of an oxygen refiller plant, which also supplies to neighbouring states, will not adversely affect the oxygen supply to Haryana.

The court’s order came on an application filed by the Haryana government seeking clarification regarding the April 27 order of taking over charge of ‘Seth Air’ which is situated in Palwal and supplies oxygen cylinders in Delhi and Haryana.

“We make it clear that the direction to take over supervision of ‘Seth Air’ plant by officers of Delhi government would not have adversarial effects in the supply of oxygen to Haryana in terms of the allocation. Application is disposed of,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

An advocate for a hospital in Gurgaon said he approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court with respect to supply of oxygen by ‘Seth Air’ to the hospital in Haryana as per allocation and, as the take over order was passed by the Delhi High Court, they were asked to move here.

The Delhi High Court was informed that the allocation for Haryana and Delhi was 21 and 38.5 Metric Tonnes per day of liquid medical oxygen respectively from this refiller plant.

The bench, which has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, including oxygen crisis, had on April 27 directed the Delhi government to take over the plant of oxygen refiller ‘Seth Air’ for not supplying gas to hospitals here and probably selling it in black market, and made it clear that the same action should be taken with regard to other suppliers who refuse to fall in line.

The refiller had claimed that he was ready to supply oxygen cylinders to several hospitals, but the institutions were said they had arranged it from some other vendor or that the Delhi government was not sending him the details of the hospitals where he has to make the supplies.

The court, however, refused to agree with him and threatened to arrest him and hang him in case any death occurs due to his negligence.

