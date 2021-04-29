U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes

U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettesReuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:28 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes in the United States, a win for anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, but a move that could erase a huge chunk of sales for cigarette manufacturers.
The FDA is working toward issuing proposed product standards within the next year to ban menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and ban all characterizing flavors in cigars, the agency said.
