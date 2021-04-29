Left Menu

Odisha Police intensifies COVID enforcement drive

In view of the rise of COVID-19 cases, Odisha Police has intensified the COVID enforcement drive, which includes enforcement of mask usage, social distancing, implementation of night curfew, weekend shutdown, and functioning of border check posts on Chhattisgarh and West Bengal border among others.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the rise of COVID-19 cases, Odisha Police has intensified the COVID enforcement drive, which includes enforcement of mask usage, social distancing, implementation of night curfew, weekend shutdown, and functioning of border check posts on Chhattisgarh and West Bengal border among others. 158 platoons police force have been engaged in Odisha to intensify COVID enforcement measures. District SSP/DCsP and other senior officers are leading the drive.

In April, Odisha Police has acted against 1,71,568 masks and social distancing rule violators and collected Rs 5,66,65,440 as fine. Police have also registered 72 cases, arrested 418 people and sealed 350 shops, institutions and markets from COVID guideline violation. Apart from this, police have collected fines of Rs 7,06,78,600 for various violations. Police have also registered 1,359 cases under Excise Act and seized 21,136 litres of liquor.

Odisha Police has also intensified its vigil on inter-state borders. Two permanent border check posts at Laxmannath and Udaypur, Talasari in Balasore, and at Hatibari and Chaksuliapada in Mayurbhanj are active round the clock on the West Bengal border. Further, 22 temporary check posts have been set up in Balasore and 32 in Mayurbhanj to seal the borders. Similarly, border check point at Sindhi Kaliari Chaka has been established to check interstate movement between Odisha and Chhattisgarh in Kalahandi district.

Two border check points at Jonk Bridge and Kusumjore have been established to check interstate movement between Odisha and Chhattisgarh in the Nuapada district. Checks have also been intensified in Bargarh, Sundargarh, and other districts on the Chhattisgarh border. (ANI)

