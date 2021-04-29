Left Menu

17 held in Delhi hookah bar bust

Seventeen people -- 14 guests, two workers and the owner -- were found present in the bar, Dhama said.A case under relevant sections has been registered at Paschim Vihar West police station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:36 IST
17 held in Delhi hookah bar bust
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Thursday busted a hookah bar running in the basement of a property dealer's office in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area and arrested 17 people, officials said.

The city government has imposed a lockdown across the national capital due to the increasing coronavirus cases. The accused violated the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, police said.

''Police received a tip-off and conducted a raid at the basement of Gupta Properties, main Sayyed Nangloi Road, Bhaira Enclave, Paschim Vihar where an illegal hookah bar was being run in violation of the lockdown orders implemented in Delhi,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said.

The owner of the hookah bar, Sumit Gupta, a resident of Nihal Vihar, was present at the spot. Seventeen people -- 14 guests, two workers and the owner -- were found present in the bar, Dhama said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Paschim Vihar West police station. Police recovered five hookahs, nine coils, nine flavoured packets and other items, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Siddharth alleges he received 'death threats'

Actor Siddharth on Thursday alleged his phone number was leaked by members of Tamil Nadu BJP and he and his family received over 500 abusive calls and death threats.He said he was given police protection following complaint but would give u...

Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic countrys military in a 10 billion-euro USD 12 billion deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircra...

COVID: Sebi gives more time to brokers, clearing members for compliance with rules

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended timelines for compliance with certain regulatory requirements by trading members, clearing members and depository participants in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for...

France's Macron charts way out of third COVID-19 lockdown

France will start relaxing a nightly curfew and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service from May 19, as President Emmanuel Macron charts a way out of a third COVID-19 lockdown. Macron, who is under pressure from business ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021