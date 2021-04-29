Left Menu

Ensure local containment measures in districts with high COVID caseload: MHA to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:13 IST
Ensure local containment measures in districts with high COVID caseload: MHA to states

The Centre directed the states and Union territories on Thursday to go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of COVID-19 cases to check the spread of the viral disease.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), however, did not mention anything about the imposition of a lockdown anywhere in the country in the fresh guidelines issued in view of the pandemic for May.

It asked the states and Union territories to identify the districts where either the COVID positivity rate was more than 10 per cent or the bed occupancy was over 60 per cent in the last one week. The districts fulfilling any of the above two criteria should be considered for taking intensive and local containment measures, a statement issued by the MHA said.

The implementation framework for community containment and large containment areas, as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has also been enclosed with the MHA order.

The MHA also asked the states to consider the containment measures, as conveyed in an advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 25 for immediate implementation based on an assessment of the situation.

The national directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be strictly followed throughout the country, the statement said.

The MHA order shall be effective till May 31. With a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,83,76,524, while the number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the number of active cases has climbed to 30,84,814, accounting for 16.79 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB, IFAD and partners to work closely with African leaders to address rising hunger

The African Development Bank AfDB.org and the International Fund for Agricultural Development IFAD, in partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa FARA and the CGIAR System Organization, today pledged to work closely with...

8 indicted in alcohol-related death after fraternity party

Eight people have been indicted in the alcohol-related death of an Ohio college student who was found unconscious after a fraternity party, prosecutors said Thursday.A grand jury indicted the eight on charges ranging from involuntary mansla...

Current COVID wave is like a 'tsunami,' says TN official

The initial coronavirus wave wintessed last year was small, but the current one was like a tsunami and a pandemic of such huge proportions can be tackled only with full public cooperation, a top government official said here on Thursday.The...

Highest single-day spike of 3,040 COVID-19 cases in HP; educational institutes closed till May 10

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,040 fresh COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths as the state government extended the closure of all educational institutions till May 10 to prevent the spread of the infection. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021