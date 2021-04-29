SC administration agrees for setting up of COVID-19 care centre at chambers block

The Supreme Court administration has agreed 'in-principle' to a proposal of bar body SCBA for setting up of a temporary in-patient COVID-19 facility in the new chamber building for lawyers here.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) led by president and senior advocate Vikas Singh had submitted a representation to Chief Justice N V Ramana that the new chamber building, meant for lawyers, of the top court at Pragati Maidan here be considered for opening as the COVID care centre.

Granting ''in-principle'' concurrence, the top court administration made clear that the ''staff of Supreme Court Registry will not be associated with the proposed facility and it is for the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi to decide as to how to operate the facility''.

TheA statement, said if the ''GNCTD, based on its own assessment, comes forward to set up the facility at the location proposed and as per the duly approved blue print, the Supreme Court administration may consider handing over the space to the concerned Authority of GNCTD in accordance with COVID protocol''.

The bar body had urged the CJI to urgently approve temporary conversion of the Advocates' Chamber Block in the additional Supreme Court complex for use as a COVID-care centre or field hospital.

