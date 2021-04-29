Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out at car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:54 IST
Massive fire breaks out at car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda

At least 40 vehicles were gutted in a fire at a two-storey car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda district on Thursday, police said.

No loss of human life was reported, they said.

A watchman saw smoke coming out of the AVC Motors showroom located on the Mansa road, police said.

Police suspect that a short circuit might have been the cause of the fire.

Several fire tenders were deployed to put out the fire, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Highest single-day spike of 3,040 COVID-19 cases in HP; educational institutes closed till May 10

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,040 fresh COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths as the state government extended the closure of all educational institutions till May 10 to prevent the spread of the infection. ...

Bangladesh records 2,341 new COVID-19 cases

Dhaka Bangladesh, April 29 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 2,341 new COVID-19 cases and 88 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 756,955 and death toll at 11,393, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official data s...

'Gossip Girl' reboot to stream on HBO Max this July

Gossip Girl fans rejoice as the makers of the American teen drama television series have announced that the reboot of the drama is set to premiere on HBO Max in July. Keeping their fans on toes, the official Twitter handle of Gossip Girlann...

Govt procures 258.74 lakh tonnes wheat at MSP for Rs 51,100 cr

The government has procured 258.74 lakh tonnes of wheat so far in the rabi marketing season for Rs 51,100.83 crore, an official statement said.The rabi marketing season starts in April.The procurement of wheat has recently commenced in rabi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021