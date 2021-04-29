Massive fire breaks out at car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda

Massive fire breaks out at car showroom in Punjab's BathindaPTI | Bathinda | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:54 IST
At least 40 vehicles were gutted in a fire at a two-storey car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda district on Thursday, police said.
No loss of human life was reported, they said.
A watchman saw smoke coming out of the AVC Motors showroom located on the Mansa road, police said.
Police suspect that a short circuit might have been the cause of the fire.
Several fire tenders were deployed to put out the fire, they said.
