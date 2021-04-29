Massive fire breaks out at car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda

At least 40 vehicles were gutted in a fire at a two-storey car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda district on Thursday, police said.

No loss of human life was reported, they said.

A watchman saw smoke coming out of the AVC Motors showroom located on the Mansa road, police said.

Police suspect that a short circuit might have been the cause of the fire.

Several fire tenders were deployed to put out the fire, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)